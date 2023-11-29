Coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday that Walker has been surpassed by Joe Flacco on Cleveland's quarterback depth chart, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Walker struggled in relief in Week 12 against the Broncos after Dorian Thompson-Robinson left the 29-12 loss due to a concussion. Thompson-Robinson has subsequently been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, but even if Thompson-Robinson hasn't recovered in time to play Sunday against the Rams, Flacco would get the start, with Walker backing up the veteran. Flacco will presumably be elevated from the practice squad prior to Sunday, regardless of Thompson-Robinson's status.