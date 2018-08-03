DeValve (thigh) didn't practice Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

With DeValve out of practice since Sunday and David Njoku plagued by drops, offseason acquisition Darren Fells has presumably been the Browns' most consistent tight end. DeValve seems destined for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart once he's healthy, though he could get some work on passing downs if Njoku doesn't improve in the coming weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories