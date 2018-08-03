Browns' Seth DeValve: Misses practice all week
DeValve (thigh) didn't practice Friday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
With DeValve out of practice since Sunday and David Njoku plagued by drops, offseason acquisition Darren Fells has presumably been the Browns' most consistent tight end. DeValve seems destined for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart once he's healthy, though he could get some work on passing downs if Njoku doesn't improve in the coming weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down RB ADP rankings
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for running backs heading into 2018.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Heath Cummings' RB Busts
Stay away from these four running backs at their ADP, Heath Cummings says they'll be busts...
-
Suspension won't slow Ingram
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Mark Ingram prior to training camp, and the Saints running back...
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...