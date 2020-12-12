DeValve was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After appearing in his first NFL game of the season last week against the Rams, DeValve will return to Arizona's 53-man roster for Sunday. While the tight end didn't see any targets, he did manage to play in two offensive snaps and 13 special-teams snaps. DeValve will likely not have a significant role again during Sunday's game as Maxx Williams and Dan Arnold serve as the primary tight ends.