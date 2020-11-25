site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seth DeValve: Joins Arizona's practice squad
The Cardinals signed DeValve to the practice squad Wednesday.
DeValve will provide Arizona with emergency tight end depth. The 27-year-old spent time on the Panthers' practice squad earlier this month, but he hasn't yet suited up for game-action in 2020.
