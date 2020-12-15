site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bruce Hector: Clears COVID-19 protocols
RotoWire Staff
The Panthers restored Hector from the practice squad COVID-19 list Tuesday, Will Bryan of the Panthers' official site reports.
Hector will immediately return to team facilities and resume his role on the Panthers' scout defense.
