The Saints waived Thompson (leg) with an injury designation Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Per Erin Summer of Bally Sports New Orleans, Thompson was carted off the field Tuesday after suffering an apparent right leg injury. If he clears waivers, the 22-year-old will revert to the Saints' injured reserve list, which -- barring an injury settlement -- would end his 2022 campaign.