Saints' Bryce Thompson: Goes on IR
RotoWire Staff
Thompson (undisclosed) reverted to the Saints' injured reserve list Thursday.
Thompson went unclaimed after being waived with an injury designation Wednesday. He'll now be forced to miss the entire 2022 campaign, unless he can reach an injury settlement with the team.
