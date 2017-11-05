Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Active in Week 9
Humphries (ribs) is active for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Humphries was trending toward active status as the practice week went on, and he culminated Week 9 prep with a full session Friday. He'll be available in his usual slot receiver role and as a complementary presence to the likes of Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Cameron Brate in the Buccaneers' pass-catching corps.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Finishes with full practice•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Upgrades to limited•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Misses practice with rib injury•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Four receptions in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Rough day in Week 7 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adam Humphries: Six-catch afternoon Sunday•
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 9 sleepers
Even though Marshawn Lynch and Sammy Watkins have struggled this season, Jamey Eisenberg sees...