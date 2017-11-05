Humphries (ribs) is active for Sunday's Week 9 tilt against the Saints, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Humphries was trending toward active status as the practice week went on, and he culminated Week 9 prep with a full session Friday. He'll be available in his usual slot receiver role and as a complementary presence to the likes of Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Cameron Brate in the Buccaneers' pass-catching corps.