Humphries brought in one of two targets for eight yards, returned one kickoff for 13 yards and ran back three punt for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

As was the case in Week 1, Humphries was involved as the primary returner and shared third-receiver duties with Chris Godwin. Both Humphries and Godwin played 29 snaps apiece from scrimmage, but the latter saw four more targets overall. Godwin could eventually overtake the fourth-year wideout due to his superior overall talent, but Humphries crafty work out of the slot should continue affording him some serviceable playing time throughout the season.