Humphries brought in one of two targets for eight yards, returned one kickoff for 13 yards and ran back three punt for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

As was the case in Week 1, Humphries was involved as the primary returner and shared third-receiver duties with Chris Godwin. Both Humphries and Godwin played 29 snaps apiece from scrimmage, but the latter saw four more targets overall. Godwin could eventually overtake the fourth-year wideout due to his superior overall talent, but Humphries crafty work out of the slot should continue affording him some serviceable playing time throughout the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories