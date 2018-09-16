Allen suffered a foot injury during the Buccaneers' 27-21 victory over the Eagles, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Allen was ruled out to return in Sunday's contest after suffering a foot injury. With Vita Vea (calf) still nursing an injury and Stevie Tu'ikolovatu (triceps) on injured reserve, a significant injury to Allen would deprive Tampa of any depth at the left defensive tackle position. Expect an update on the severity of Allen's injury shortly following Sunday's contest.

