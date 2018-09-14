Benenoch (knee) was limited in Thursday's practice.

Benenoch was able to play on 50 total snaps in last Sunday's season opener against the Saints, including 41 from scrimmage. The Buccaneers' starting right guard is likely to suit up once again for the Week 2 tilt against the Eagles, as the knee issue is one that he's been managing since preseason. Friday's final injury report of the week should provide more definitive information about his status.

