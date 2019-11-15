Play

Davis (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Davis logged DNP/LP/FP designations during the week's trio of practices, managing to upgrade his level of participation each day. Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that he expects Davis to play Week 11, per Greg Auman of The Athletic, which certainly bodes well for the 22-year-old's chances of taking the field. If Davis is indeed able to go, he'll draw his usual start at cornerback and work to contain New Orleans' aerial attack.

