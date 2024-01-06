Davis (concussion) cleared concussion protocol Saturday but is still listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran cornerback has a much better chance of suiting up in Week 18 now that he's officially cleared concussion protocol, despite still being listed as questionable. Christian Izien is expected to shoulder an increased workload in the Buccaneers' secondary if Davis were to miss the team's regular-season finale.