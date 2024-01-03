Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Davis remains in the concussion protocol, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Davis suffered a concussion in the Buccaneers' Week 16 win over Jacksonville and was unable to practice during Week 17 prep before missing Sunday's loss to the Saints. Greg Auman of Fox Sports reported Monday that Davis was trending in the right direction to play Week 18 against the Panthers, and while the cornerback could practice in some capacity Wednesday, he'll still need to clear the five-step protocol by the weekend to guarantee his availability for the regular-season finale.