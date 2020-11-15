Davis (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Davis missed practice Thursday with a sore knee, but he was able to take part in Friday's session in a limited capacity. Even though the Buccaneers still listed Davis as questionable for the Week 10 contest heading into the weekend, coach Bruce Arians noted that he anticipated the cornerback would play. Now that his availability is confirmed, Davis should be ready to handle his normal starting role in the secondary. The 23-year-old leads Tampa Bay with four interceptions and 13 pass breakups this season.
