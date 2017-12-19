Buccaneers' Clinton McDonald: Active for Week 15
McDonald (back) is officially active for Monday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
McDonald has missed the previous four game and was listed as questionable, but will make his return against the Falcons. The 30-year-old could be slated for an increased workload Monday with starting defensive tackle Gerald McCoy inactive with a bicep injury.
