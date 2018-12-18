Ernsberger was promoted from the Buccaneers' practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Ernsberger was originally waived with an injury settlement prior to the regular season, but rejoined the Buccaneers as a member of the practice squad in late November. The undrafted rookie figures to provide depth at tight end behind starter Cameron Brate after Tampa Bay placed Alan Cross (shoulder) on IR.