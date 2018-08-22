Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Sidelined 2-to-4 weeks with knee sprain
Smith will be out 2-to-4 weeks with a sprained knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smith needed help off the field during Tuesday's practice, and it was initially thought that he could sit out for an extended period. This time line could have Smith either returning for Week 1 or sitting out until Week 3. Michael Liedtke will work starter reps in the meantime.
