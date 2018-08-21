Smith suffered a left knee injury during Monday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Buccaneers are already thin on quality depth on the offensive line, so losing their starting left tackle to a serious injury would be a huge blow to the team's offense. It's unclear exactly how severe the injury is, but expect an update on Smith's health later on Tuesday after further testing is complete.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...