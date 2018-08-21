Buccaneers' Donovan Smith: Suffers knee injury
Smith suffered a left knee injury during Monday's practice, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Buccaneers are already thin on quality depth on the offensive line, so losing their starting left tackle to a serious injury would be a huge blow to the team's offense. It's unclear exactly how severe the injury is, but expect an update on Smith's health later on Tuesday after further testing is complete.
