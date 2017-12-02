Hawley (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Packers.

Hawley was a Friday addition to the injury report with his illness, and his potential absence couldn't be more ill-timed if it does come to pass. The Buccaneers are coming off a week in which they placed starting center Ali Marpet (knee) on injured reserve, a development that leaves Hawley poised to handle Marpet's duties moving forward. Hawley's availability could come down to a game-time call, with the likes of Evan Smith, Kevin Pamphile and Caleb Benenoch all potential candidates to fill in if he can't go.

