Joe Hawley: Option declined, set for free agency
Hawley's $2.5 million option for the 2018 season was declined by the Buccaneers on Monday, making him a free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Hawley saw action in just four games for the Buccaneers during the 2018 campaign and was deemed expendable as a result. There's reportedly potential interest for the two sides to reconvene on a cheaper contract, though nothing official has been announced at this point. Either way, Hawley becomes a free agent and should field some interest as an eight-year veteran.
