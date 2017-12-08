Hawley (illness) returned to practice as a full participant Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran center has been struggling with an illness since last week and missed the Week 13 overtime loss to the Packers as a result. Hawley is slated to handle starting center dutie for the balance of the campaign when healthy now that Ali Marpet (knee) is on injured reserve. Further information on his status should be available on the final injury report of the week Friday afternoon.