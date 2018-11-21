Buccaneers' Josh Shaw: Joins Tampa Bay
Shaw signed with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Shaw was waived by the Chiefs on Nov. 17 after recording four tackles in six games. The 26-year-old will provide Tampa Bay with much-needed secondary depth.
