Cardinals' Josh Shaw: Sent to IR
The Cardinals placed Shaw (shoulder) on their injured reserve list, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Shaw had been battling a shoulder injury that was considered a multi-week injury. The USC product will now stay on the team's IR for the 2019 season barring an agreement on an injury settlement.
