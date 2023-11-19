Vaughn (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday for the matchup with the 49ers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Vaughn will be a healthy scratch for the second straight week. He's seen action in six games this year but has struggled to get anything going, rushing for just 42 yards and no scores on 24 carries and adding two catches on five targets for two yards. Vaughn appears to have fallen behind Sean Tucker for the role of the Buccaneers' No. 3 running back.