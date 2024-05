The Patriots released Vaughn on Tuesday, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

The 27-year-old running back out of Vanderbilt signed a reserve/future contract with the Patriots back in January, but he's now been cut loose. Vaughn has spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Buccaneers, recording 384 rushing yards on 103 attempts. This move comes as New England frees up space within the 90-man roster limit, and Vaughn will now seek an opportunity to compete elsewhere.