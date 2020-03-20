Buccaneers' Kevin Minter: Re-ups with Tampa Bay
Minter signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Minter is set to return for a third straight season as a depth option in Tampa Bay's linebacker corps. He started four games in 2019 while Devin White battled injuries, during which span he notched an impressive 30 total tackles and two defended passes.
