Minter will start for Devin White (knee) in Sunday's Week 3 tilt against the Giants, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The veteran turned in a solid six-tackle effort versus the 49ers in the opener as a member of the first unit and will return to the starting lineup in White's stead. Minter will look to help Todd Bowles' unit contain a Giants offense helmed by first-time starter Daniel Jones and all-world running back Saquon Barkley.