Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Progressing in recovery
Alexander (knee) posted a video on his personal Twitter account Wednesday highlighting his progress as he rehabs from a torn ACL.
Alexander initially tore his ACL during a Week 7 loss to the Browns, and underwent surgery on Nov. 14. Barring any setbacks, the star linebacker appears to have a chance of fully recovering for the start of the 2019 season. It remains to be seen whether the Buccaneers will re-sign Alexander, who is set to hit free agency this offseason, coming off a major procedure.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Lands on IR•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Suffers ACL tear•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Feared to have torn ACL•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Out for remainder of Sunday's contest•
-
Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Double-digit tackles Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...