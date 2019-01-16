Buccaneers' Kwon Alexander: Progressing in recovery

Alexander (knee) posted a video on his personal Twitter account Wednesday highlighting his progress as he rehabs from a torn ACL.

Alexander initially tore his ACL during a Week 7 loss to the Browns, and underwent surgery on Nov. 14. Barring any setbacks, the star linebacker appears to have a chance of fully recovering for the start of the 2019 season. It remains to be seen whether the Buccaneers will re-sign Alexander, who is set to hit free agency this offseason, coming off a major procedure.