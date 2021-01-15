Evans (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's NFC divisional-round matchup against the Saints, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Evans managed a trio of limited practice sessions this week while continuing to recover from a hyperextended left knee sustained Week 17, and Jenna Laine of ESPN reports that he hope to be "closer to 100 percent" in New Orleans. The star wideout was only able to log one limited practice prior to the wild-card win over Washington, in which he gutted out his injury while catching six passes for 119 yards. His increased practice activity this week would seem to reinforce the notion that Evans will be at or near top form versus the Saints.