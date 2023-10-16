Evans recorded four receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Lions.

Evans returned from a hamstring injury after Tampa Bay's bye, an issue that cost him the second half of the team's Week 4 matchup against the Saints. After displaying strong rapport with Baker Mayfield early this season, the duo was off in this matchup as Evans dropped an open target that hit him in the hands while a pass that could have gone for a potentially long gain was deflected at the line of scrimmage and resulted in an interception. Though it was a disappointing outcome, Evans remains the top target of Mayfield, as he tallied 10 targets compared to Chris Godwin's seven.