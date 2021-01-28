Evans (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Since picking up a knee injury Week 17, Evans' has had his practice reps capped, but he's still produced, per usual. Through three postseason games, Evans has compiled a 10-173-2 line on 21 targets. The Buccaneers are in the midst of their first of two weeks of preparation for Super Bowl LV, so there's little reason to believe Evans' status against the Chiefs is in question.

