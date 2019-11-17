Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Modest numbers in Week 11 loss

Evans brought in four of eight targets for 69 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Evans ostensibly got a matchup boost when Marshon Lattimore was ruled out of the contest earlier in the week due to a hamstring injury, but he was unable to fully capitalize. The multi-time Pro Bowler has now been under the century mark in back-to-back games after putting up a combined 378 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the prior pair of contests. Evans is still arguably Jameis Winston's top target on the majority of weeks despite the occasional fluctuation in production, so he'll be in play in all formats once again for a Week 12 battle against the Falcons.