Evans (ankle) brought in five of nine targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 20-19 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

Evans was able to prove worthy of active status in pregame warmups, and he proceeded to have a solid impact on the game by ringing up the Buccaneers' only touchdown of the night. The Pro Bowl receiver now leads the NFL with six touchdown receptions, and he may have recorded his seventh had Tom Brady been able to properly place a deep ball on a fourth-quarter play where Evans had broken free down the left sideline. The sixth-year wideout will now have some extra days to heal up before a Week 6 home showdown versus the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 18.