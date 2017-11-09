Ayers (ankle, calf) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran defensive end battled through his ankle ailment in Week 9, generating a season-high tackle total that included one sack in the process. While his total lack of participation in the opening session of Week 10 prep is somewhat concerning, the Buccaneers are likely being cautious with the veteran's body as they enter the second half of the season. The next two days' practice reports should shed much more light on Ayers' prospects for suiting up Sunday against the Jets.