Ayers (shoulder) was released by the Buccaneers on Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Ayers started 10 games for Tampa Bay last season and registered 31 combined tackles to go along with two sacks. At 32 years old, Ayers still has some juice left in the tank so it's expected that he'll garner some suitors for his service. Just how much juice is left in the tank remains to be seen, however.