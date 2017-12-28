Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Limited in Wednesday's session
Ayers (shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
The veteran defensive end missed the entirety of Week 16 prep with the stinger he'd suffered against the Falcons in the prior contest, so his return Wednesday, even in a limited capacity was a good sign. Further insight into Ayers' chances of suiting up for the regular-season finale will be gleaned from the final two injury reports of the week.
