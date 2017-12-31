Buccaneers' Robert Ayers: Inactive for Sunday
Ayers (shoulder) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Ayers has accrued 31 tackles (20 solo) and just two sacks this season. The veteran defensive lineman will miss his fourth game of the season, and Ryan Russell will fill in for the time being.
