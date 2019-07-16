Robert Ayers: Hangs up cleats
Ayers announced Tuesday via his personal twitter page that he's retiring from football.
Ayers wasn't on an NFL roster during the 2018 season, and is closing in on his 34th birthday next month. The Tennessee product still had a stellar career, however, racking up 246 tackles (178 solo) and 35 sacks in 105 games over eight seasons.
