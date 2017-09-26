Bug Howard: Signs with Browns' practice squad
Howard signed with the Browns' practice squad Tuesday.
Howard was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina but was unable to make the team's final roster. He'll serve as an emergency option at wide receiver in Cleveland as part of their practice roster.
More News
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...