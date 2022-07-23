Cowart was cut by the Patriots on Friday.
Cowart was drafted by New England in the fifth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He ultimately played in 19 games, starting 14, and recorded 29 tackles, one sack and one pass defensed during that span. He is now set to look for a new destination.
