Cowart (undisclosed) has remained on the sideline for practice at mandatory minicamp, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

The defensive end has yet to return to practice after he missed all of last season while on the PUP list with an undisclosed issue. Cowart last played in 2020, making 27 tackles including a sack with a pass deflection over 14 games. He's expected to be a reserve option behind Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux this season.