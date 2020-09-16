The Bears will sign Santos to their 53-man roster Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After Eddy Pineiro (groin) was placed on injured reserve Sept. 8, Santos was elevated from the practice squad a few days later to serve as the Bears' kicker Week 1. He got the job done in Chicago's 27-23 win over the Lions, converting on field goals of 35 and 28 yards while nailing all three of his extra-point attempts. Barring a disastrous performance Week 2 versus the Giants, Santos should remain Chicago's kicker for at least two more games before the Bears decide whether to proceed with him or Pineiro (if healthy) beyond Week 3.

