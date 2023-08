Sims was released by Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Sims spent five seasons as a depth receiver in Washington before signing a deal with the Raiders in March. However, the 27-year-old was not able to break through during his time with Las Vegas this preseason, and he'll once again become an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign. Sims recorded eight receptions (on 18 targets) for 89 yards across 17 appearances with the Commanders last season.