The Panthers signed Sims to a reserve/future contract Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Sims started the 2023 season being cut by the Raiders after training camp. He then spent time with on the practice squads of the Giants and Eagles before landing with the Panthers on Dec. 6. Sims didn't play a game this season, but he will have a chance to make Carolina's 53-man roster in 2024.