Caraun Reid: Let go by Jags
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Reid was waived by Jacksonville on Saturday.
Reid was a healthy scratch against the Texans last week and now lost his spot on the active roster. The 28-year-old has one tackle in three games this season.
