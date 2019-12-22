Play

Reid (knee) is officially active for Sunday's game against Seattle, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Reid was bothered by the knee issue leading up the game, but as evidenced by this news, wasn't truly in danger of missing game time. Now that he's officially healthy, look for him to operate as a starter on the team's defensive line for Week 16.

