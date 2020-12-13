Isabella (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Giants.
With Larry Fitzgerald back in the fold after a bout with COVID-19, Isabella was expected to take a step back in terms of usage Week 14, but he won't be available at all. Instead, KeeSean Johnson and perhaps Trent Sherfield will mix into the Cardinals offense when one of DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk or Fitzgerald need a breather.
