Whiteheart (coach's decision) is inactive for the second week in a row after playing in Week 11 against the Texans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The tight end joined the Cardinals' practice squad Sept. 1 and signed with the active roster Oct. 24 after Zach Ertz was placed on injured reserve. Whiteheart only saw action in Week 11, and he did not even play an offensive snap.