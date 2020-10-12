Jones will have an MRI on Monday to evaluate the severity of his bicep injury, Kevin Zimmerman of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Sunday that if his injury is confirmed, the All-Pro linebacker will be ruled out for the rest of the season. The MRI will reveal the extent of Jones' injury, so we should know his status by Tuesday at the latest. There's no true replacement for a player like Jones, who has posted double-digit sacks in five straight seasons and led the league with 19 last year.